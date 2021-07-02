Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

