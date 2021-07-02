Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,472,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $185.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

