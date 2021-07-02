Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,727 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $147.28 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

