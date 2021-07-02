Blair William & Co. IL Sells 658 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

