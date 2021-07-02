Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,925 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.27 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

