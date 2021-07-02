AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of AGFMF stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

