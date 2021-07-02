Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

