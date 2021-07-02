Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.97.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
