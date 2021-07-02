FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

