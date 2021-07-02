AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.