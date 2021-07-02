FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Issued By Colliers Securities

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Qumu in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Colliers Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QUMU. Craig Hallum lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QUMU opened at $2.83 on Friday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qumu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

