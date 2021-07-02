Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

