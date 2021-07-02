MTY Food Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million for the quarter.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.06.

TSE MTY opened at C$54.57 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$24.15 and a 52-week high of C$62.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.56.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

