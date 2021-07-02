Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $712.24

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $712.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19,033.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $721.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $688.34. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $517.02 and a 12-month high of $727.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

