CEL-SCI Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CEL-SCI in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $8.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.24. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, Director Peter R. Young bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

