Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$9.90

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.90.

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,703.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

