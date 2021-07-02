Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cabot Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 4,082 call options.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

