Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,867 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical volume of 952 call options.

CDNS opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

