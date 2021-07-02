Daniel T. Noreck Sells 2,000 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TechTarget stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.97 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

