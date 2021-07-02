Brokerages Set F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

FSTX opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

