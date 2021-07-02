Head-To-Head Comparison: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and GSI Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,209.08 -$14.88 million N/A N/A GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.77 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

Atomera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GSI Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atomera and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Atomera currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -50.84% -47.81% GSI Technology -77.55% -26.63% -23.14%

Summary

Atomera beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

