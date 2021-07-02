Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

