Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.63 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,779,000 after buying an additional 34,256 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.