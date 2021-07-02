Blair William & Co. IL Has $304,000 Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock worth $72,171,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

