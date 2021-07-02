Blair William & Co. IL Invests $316,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BFLY stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.