Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOR. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STOR stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.