Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

