Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Trading Down 6.6%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 1,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

