GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Trading 15.4% Higher

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 203,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 482,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$31.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

