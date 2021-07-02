Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Citigroup

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.83. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

