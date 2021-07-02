Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 6.3%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $87.43. Approximately 7,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

CTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $845.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.14.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,246 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

