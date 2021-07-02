Jefferies Financial Group Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $444.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $436.00 to $444.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.26 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $372.47.

Shares of DECK opened at $389.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $396.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

