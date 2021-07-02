Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Increases By 61.4%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 681.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Valmet Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of VOYJF stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81.

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

