The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

