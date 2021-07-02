Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,958.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

