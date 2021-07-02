Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,095,800 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,958.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.87 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
