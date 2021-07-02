Ansbert Gadicke Sells 16,500 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $563,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

RPTX opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

