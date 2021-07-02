Northern Trust Corp Purchases 20,666 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Cardlytics worth $37,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,468,000 after buying an additional 85,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $227,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,430.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,732 shares of company stock worth $6,273,371. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $128.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

