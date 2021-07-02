Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 42 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,116 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $271.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

