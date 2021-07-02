Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after acquiring an additional 408,140 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $25,509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -342.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.