Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,916,000 after acquiring an additional 408,140 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $25,509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PLNT opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -342.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99.
In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.21.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
