$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 338.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MERC. Raymond James increased their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

MERC stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $836.73 million, a P/E ratio of -97.54 and a beta of 1.94. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

