Brokers Issue Forecasts for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.04 on Friday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

