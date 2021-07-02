National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

CNI stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.