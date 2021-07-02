Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Purchases $74,910.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $12.65 on Friday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 173.70% and a negative net margin of 1,551.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCTH. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

