ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,941.96 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,961 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $8,005.15.

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $2,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 18,696 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $21,687.36.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,426.66.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $17,864.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.97.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 321,942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

