Dan Stokely Sells 22,500 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Stokely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 600.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,910,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,267.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 172,378 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

