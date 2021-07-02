Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,282 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.