China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4951 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

