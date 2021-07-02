HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.