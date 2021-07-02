Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

