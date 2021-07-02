Citigroup Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $62.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 648,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

