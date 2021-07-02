Moody’s Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.09 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of MCO opened at $365.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.55. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock worth $3,004,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112,665 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

